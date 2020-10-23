Navi Mumbai: Silver, imitation jewelery worth Rs 6 cr seized

Silver and imitation jeweleryworth Rs 6.17 crore were seized from a van in Navi Mumbai inThane district, police said on Friday

The van was moving in a suspicious manner near a tollplaza on Thursday night and a search yielded 929.414 kgs ofsilver and imitation jewelery being transported throughcourier services to Pune, Kolhapur and other parts ofMaharashtra, Senior Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Vashi policestation said

Apart from Vashi police, the Income Tax department hasalso begun probe into the incident, he added.