Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four held for robbery in Rajasthan's Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 23:38 IST
Four held for robbery in Rajasthan's Jaipur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four people have been arrested for allegedly looting gold and silver jewellery from a showroom in Murlipura area here last week, police said on Friday.

The accused had barged into the showroom on Saturday and fled away with gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs, they said.

Police arrested Vinod Prajapat in Jaipur and on information provided by him, his accomplices Dilip Kumar Sharma, Sandeep Yaduvanshi and Deepak were held from Gurgaon, DCP Pradeep Mohan Sharma said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden win would bring relief but few fixes, says Merkel ally

A sigh of relief would go around the world if Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency but Berlin would still face many of the same policy problems with Washington, Germanys coordinator for transatlantic ties said on Friday....

Rajasthan govt to launch campaign to check food adulteration during festive season from Oct 26

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup on Friday issued an order for the launch of a special campaign from next week to check food adulteration during the festive season, an official release said. The campaign will be run from October 26 ...

Mathura: Court rejects bail plea of two in murder case

The district and sessions court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of two people in a murder caseAshish Chaturvedi, alias Chulli and Abhishek Chaturvedi, alias Pav, are accused of killing Basant Lal Chaturvedi and Sundar Lal Chaturvedi. ...

BRIEF-COVID-19 Vaccine Trial From AstraZeneca, Oxford Can Resume In U.S. - WSJ

Oct 23 Reuters - COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL FROM ASTRAZENECA, OXFORD CAN RESUME IN U.S. - WSJ FEDERAL HEALTH REGULATORS HAVE DECIDED TO ALLOW RESUMPTION OF U.S. STUDIES OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE FROM ASTRAZENECA, UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020