Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women will be in vanguard of local self governance once civic polls are held in Pondy: Bedi

Bedi pointed out that once the civic bodies had elected representatives there might be no need for people to come to Rajnivas (office of Lt Governor) for redressal of grievances as the grievances would be settled at the local level. "Women representatives would also have opportunity to check alcoholism among a majority of heads of families who have taken a back seat to make the government provide books, food and stationery to the children," she said.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-10-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 13:33 IST
Women will be in vanguard of local self governance once civic polls are held in Pondy: Bedi
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@thekiranbedi)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi cut an optimistic note on Saturday that women will be in the vanguard of local self governance once civic polls are held in the union territory. She said in a video message to people that Puducherry and its outlying regions would have five municipalities, 10 commune panchayats and 98 village panchayats, which would together have more than 800 wards.

"One third representation would be available for women in the civic bodies, women would therefore be in vanguard of local self governance and Puducherry as awhole is in for an amazing change in the coming years," she said adding that right kind of women leadership would also be available. Bedi pointed out that once the civic bodies had elected representatives there might be no need for people to come to Rajnivas (office of Lt Governor) for redressal of grievances as the grievances would be settled at the local level.

"Women representatives would also have opportunity to check alcoholism among a majority of heads of families who have taken a back seat to make the government provide books, food and stationery to the children," she said. She also stressed that training, vigilance and management skills should be augmented for women and onus is now on Local Administration and Rural Development Departments to cater for this requirement.

"I am looking forward to women emerging as harbinger of progress," she said. The Lt Governor had recently appointed a State Election Commissioner, who has already launched steps as part of the government's intention to hold the civic polls due for nearly 10 years here.

Delimitation of wards had been completed and all the logistics are being completed to revive democracy at the grass root level.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan dances to traditional dhakis on Durga Puja Maha Ashtami

Actress turned Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was seen dipping herself in full festive fervour on Durga Puja Maha Ashtami that was celebrated in the state on Saturday with strict COVID-19 protocols. Accompanied by her husband, Nusrat we...

Maha BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests COVID-19 positive

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he has tested coronavirus positive. The BJP leader shared the information on his Twitter handle.I have been working every single daysince the lo...

Indonesian unions vow mass protests if president signs jobs law

Indonesias workers will stage further mass protests across the country if President Joko Widodo signs new jobs measures into law next week, the head of the main labour group said on Saturday. It is the exploitation of labour that were again...

Bikru ambush case: Gangsters Act invoked against 30 arrested aides of Vikas Dubey

More than three months since the Bikru village ambush, in which eight policemen including a deputy SP were killed, the Kanpur police has invoked the Gangsters Act against 30 of slain gangster Vikas Dubeys aides arrested in connection with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020