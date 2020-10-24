Left Menu
Resident doctors of NDMC Medical college on an indefinite hunger over non-payment of salaries

Resident Doctors' Associations of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital, who went on an indefinite hunger strike on Friday, have continued their protest against non-payment of salaries during the COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 15:09 IST
Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital protesing against non-payment of salaries. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Resident Doctors' Associations of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital, who went on an indefinite hunger strike on Friday, have continued their protest against non-payment of salaries during the COVID-19 lockdown. "When everyone was home due to COVID-19, we were fighting here. We've not been given our due respect, we aren't asking for anything extra. We just want our salaries," a doctor told ANI.

In a letter addressed to the medical superintendent of Hindu Rao hospital, the Resident Doctors' Association of the hospital said that five resident doctors will go on an indefinite hunger strike from 4.00 pm on Friday if their demands were not met. "...due to no-payment of salaries for three months, we have decided that if our demands are not resolved on an urgent basis then our five resident doctors would be going on indefinite hunger strike commencing from 4.00 pm, October 23," resident doctors said in the letter.

It added that in case of any mishap, hospital administration will be held responsible, and requested hospital administration to make arrangements for medical facilities and put them on standby. The resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had been protesting since few weeks against non-payment of salaries.

Many doctors sat outside the hospital demanding their dues pending for several months and raised slogans against the Delhi government. On October 13, the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital was removed from the list of the designated COVID-19 hospital.

Recently, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that COVID-19 patients at the MCD-run Hindu Rao hospital will be shifted to the Delhi government hospitals as doctors and other staff of Hindu Rao have given a notice for a strike. (ANI)

