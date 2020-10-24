Wife of UP police officer part of SIT set up to probe Hathras case commits suicide

The wife of a senior Uttar Pradesh police officer, who was part of the SIT set up by the state government to probe the Hathras murder-gangrape case, allegedly committed suicide at their home here on Saturday, police said. Pushpa Devi (36) was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home. She is the wife of Chandra Prakash, DIG of Police Training Centre, Unnao, they said.

Prakash was part of the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the murder and alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras last month. Pushpa Devi, wife of DIG Chandra Prakash, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at their residence in Sushant Golf City in Lucknow, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Naveen Arora said.

No suicide note has been found and an investigation is underway, he said..