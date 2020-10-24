Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elderly COVID-19 patient tied to bed at hospital, Cong MP demands Kerala Health Min should order enquiry

Congress MP TN Prathapan has demanded Health Minister KK Shailaja to order an enquiry into an incident at Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, where an elderly COVID-19 patient was allegedly tied to a bed.

ANI | Thrissur (Kerala) | Updated: 24-10-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 19:01 IST
Elderly COVID-19 patient tied to bed at hospital, Cong MP demands Kerala Health Min should order enquiry
Visual from the hospital. . Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP TN Prathapan has demanded Health Minister KK Shailaja to order an enquiry into an incident at Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, where an elderly COVID-19 patient was allegedly tied to a bed. In a letter to the Health Minister, Prathapan said that 67-year-old COVID-19 patient, Kunjubheevi, was shifted to the medical college hospital from a first-line treatment centre after her condition deteriorated and instead of using side rails, she was tied to the bed.

The incident came to light after a patient made a video of the elderly woman lying on the floor with her hands tied after falling off from the bed. The patient's grandson Farshadh VA has taken up the matter with the District Medical Officer (DMO) and demanded strict action against those responsible for the incident.

"My grandmother Kunjubheevi was admitted to Medical College Thrissur on October 20, 2020, from Kuttannalloor Covid centre... No proper safety measures were taken by the hospital and nursing staff. The patient was kept in a bed without any side rails. Instead of using arm restraints she was tied with cotton strings. She fell from the bed and suffered a head injury and blood loss. We have photos and videos as evidence," he stated in the complaint to the DMO. Prathapan in his letter to Health Minister also alleged that counselling services to reduce the mental stress of COVID-19 patients were not available at the COVID wards of the medical college.

This comes after the Congress demanding a judicial probe into medical negligence and ill-treatment meted out to COVID-19 patents in COVID hospitals in the state. Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that Kerala was witnessing a string of cases of medical negligence and the government was silencing people who raised their voices.

"Kerala is witnessing a string of cases of medical negligence, and what is even more shocking is that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is trying to hide this from the general public and silencing people who raise their voice against this. The Kalamassery Medical College saw the death of a patient named Harris solely because his tube was not connected to a ventilator," he alleged. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Navaratri Brahmotsavam festivities concludes at Tirupati temple

The nine-day annual Navaratri Brahmotsavam festivities at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala here concluded on Saturday with the conduct of the celestial bathing of centuries-old procession idols at a makeshift tank built inside the s...

UK-US trade pact opposed with Trump, cows and pigs as props

Demonstrators dressed as chickens, a cow and President Donald Trump gathered on Saturday in London to protest a proposed US-UK trade deal that activists say will lower food safety standards. Some 50 people assembled near the Houses of Parli...

Akhilesh slams UP govt over law & order

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation, saying injustice, corruption and atrocities have become an identity of the BJP rule. Yadav in a statement said incid...

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020