Janata Dal Rashtrawadi candidate shot dead in Bihar's Sheohar, 2 held

In Bihar's Sheohar district, Janata Dal Rashtrawadi party candidate Shreenarayan Singh was shot dead on Saturday at Hathsar village and two people have been arrested in connection with the case. The incident took place under Purnahiya police station and firing took place when the candidate and his supporters were campaigning for the election.

The candidate and his supporters were admitted to a hospital. "The candidate and his supporters were attacked while they were campaigning. The attacker posed as supporters. Injured were taken to a hospital and two people have been arrested while they were trying to escape and investigation Is going on. Looking into the condition the family has decided to take him to Sitamarhi. Around five to six people were involved in the firing," Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rakesh Kumar said. (ANI)