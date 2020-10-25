Death toll among Armenian troops rises to 974 since start of conflict -Karabakh ministry

Death toll among Armenian troops rises to 974 since start of conflict -Karabakh ministryReuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-10-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 16:26 IST
The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Sunday it had recorded another 11 casualties among its forces, pushing the military death toll to 974 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.
Fighting over the disputed territory has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.