Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army Commanders' conference scheduled to be held from Oct 26-29

The Army Commanders' Conference, an apex level biannual event, which formulates important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations in the Indian Army, is being held in New Delhi from October 26 to 29, 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 19:05 IST
Army Commanders' conference scheduled to be held from Oct 26-29
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Army Commanders' Conference, an apex level biannual event, which formulates important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations in the Indian Army, is being held in New Delhi from October 26 to 29, 2020. The event is generally attended by senior officers of the Army including the VCOAS, all Army Commanders, Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army HQ and other senior officers.

"The first day will be spent deliberating on matters related to Human Resource Management. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the conference on October 27, 2020. Prior to the Defence Minister's address, the conference will be addressed by the CDS and all the three Service Chiefs (COAS, CNS & CAS)," Indian Army said in a release. The third day will be spent on in-depth discussions on the various agenda points projected by the various Army Commanders, including an update by CINCAN. This will be followed by brief updates on various issues by the various Principal Staff Officers.

The last day of the conference will include an update by the Director-General of Border Roads (DGBR) on the various infrastructure development projects being undertaken by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and allied formations. Automation initiatives to optimise utilisation of manpower at various levels of the Army will also be discussed. The conference will close with the presentation of the Sports Trophy and Flight Safety Trophy, followed by the closing address by the COAS. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP-JD(U) alliance as 'superhit' as opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket: Rajnath Singh at Bihar poll rally

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy going back to games with no fans due to virus cases

Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again. A new government decree that will go into effect on Monday for at least a month eliminates the current rule allowing up to 1,000 spectators at stadiums for soccer games and other sports.The move...

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to topple his 11-month-old government; says that party should pay more attention to country.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to topple his 11-month-old government says that party should pay more attention to country....

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. MI are at the top of the table with 14 points and have won their last fixture comfortably against Chennai Super Kings b...

Spain decrees new state of emergency in COVID-19 fight

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new state of emergency on Sunday in an effort to curb soaring coronavirus infections, imposing local nightime curfews and banning travel between regions in certain cases. We are living in an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020