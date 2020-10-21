Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP-JD(U) alliance as 'superhit' as opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket: Rajnath Singh at Bihar poll rally

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:31 IST
BJP-JD(U) alliance as 'superhit' as opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket: Rajnath Singh at Bihar poll rally

Calling the BJP-JD(U) partnership in Bihar as "superhit" as the opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in cricket, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said one can debate on the quantum of development done by Nitish Kumar, but no one can point a finger at the chief minister on the issue of corruption. Singh also attacked the opposition, saying the people had also witnessed the 15-year tenure of the RJD government in the state and can well understand the difference between the "misrule" of that time and the good governance of the Nitish Kumar-led alliance government.

Addressing a rally here in Bhagalpur district ahead of assembly polls beginning October 28, Singh said, "The alliance of the BJP and the JD(U) is as superhit as the opening pair of Sachin and Sehwag of the Indian cricket team." He said the alliance government has provided basic facilities of electricity,  road and water, which Bihar lacked for decades. "People have seen the 15-year rule of 'lalten' (RJD's poll symbol lantern) and they have also seen the development of Bihar during the BJP-JD(U) alliance government. The performance of these two governments cannot be compared. The state has got transformed under the NDA government," Singh said.

Praising Nitish Kumar and his deputy chief minister Sushil Modi of BJP, Singh said there are no charges of corruption against them. "I am not making this claim that Nitish Kumar has done everything for Bihar. It could be debated whether he has done enough work or less work or more was required to be done, but there can be no debate on their integrity," Singh said.

Singh said no one can point a finger at Kumar on the issue of corruption. Taking potshots at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Singh, speaking in local Bhojpuri language, said 'lalten' has cracked and its oil has leaked and nothing will work now.

"The era of lalten (lamp, the symbol of RJD) is over, it is now the era of LED bulb under Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Singh said. He also spoke at length about various welfare schemes of the Modi government such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

Singh said welfare schemes of the Modi government not only empowered the poor and the downtrodden but also raised their standard of living. Singh, the former president of BJP said the party has delivered on its promises after coming to power.

Speaking about the soldiers of the Bihar Regiment who sacrificed their lives during a violent standoff with Chinese soldiers at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Singh said he salutes the people of the state for their bravery. "You all know what happened at Galwan Valley, it was Bihar Regiment soldiers who saved the pride of our motherland. They sacrificed their lives and I thank all of you for their sacrifice," Singh said.

Singh is scheduled to address at least 18 rallies in Bihar in six days spanning over all three phases of the assembly elections. Polls for the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7 -- and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. The BJP-JD(U) combine is pitted against the grand alliance of the RJD, the Congress and Left parties. Some other smaller parties are also in the fray.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire Guard for Every Indian - AQUAFIRE

Gurgaon Haryana India, October 21 ANIBusiness Wire India FIRE - blessing or a curse on mankind. Though fire is the most important invention of mankind but when unchecked, it can also be the biggest curse. More than 25000 lives are lost and...

Rahul accuses PM Modi of silence on border row with China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining silence over transgressions by China in eastern Ladakh and claimed that China has occupied 1,200 km of Indian territory. Gandhi, who was interacti...

No Article 370 means licence to buy property in Kashmir: Yogi at Bihar rallies

In a statement that may ruffle many feathers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 has given people of other states a licence to own property in Jammu and Kashmir. The firebra...

ECI expresses 'serious laxity' on part of political parties for failing to maintain crowd discipline

By Joymala Bagchi The Election Commission of India ECI has taken a serious view of the lack of strictness by political parties following the upcoming Bihar Assembly election and has urged them to demonstrate utmost vigil and care during ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020