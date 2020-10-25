Karnataka reports 4,439 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 4,439 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka, taking the total cases to 8,02,817 in the state, said state Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday. According to the state Health and Family Welfare Department, 10,106 people discharged taking the total tally of discharge cases to 7,10,843.

In the last 24 hours, 32 people succumbed to the coronavirus infection taking the death toll to 10,905. The state still has 81,050 active cases of coronavirus. (ANI)

