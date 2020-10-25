Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by eight wicketsPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 25-10-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 23:09 IST
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in an IPL match here on Sunday
Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 195 for 5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 60 not out off 21 balls; Jofra Archer 2/31, Shreyas Gopal 2/30). Rajasthan Royals 196/2 in 18.2 overs (Ben Stokes 107 not out, Sanju Samson 54 not out).
