Man shot dead over land dispute
A 56-year-old man was shot dead over a land dispute in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said The incident occurred in Girpeh village in Deeg area where members of two groups clashed with each other In the middle of the clash, someone opened fire in which Jamman Singh received bullet injuries on his back.PTI | Bharatpur | Updated: 26-10-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 15:37 IST
In the middle of the clash, someone opened fire in which Jamman Singh received bullet injuries on his back. He was rushed to a nearby community health centre where doctors declared him dead, police said. Additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order and efforts are being made to identify the accused who fired at him, the police added.