Left Menu
Development News Edition

China retaliates against news media in latest feud with US

A foreign ministry statement issued late Monday demanded that the bureaus of ABC, The Los Angeles Times, Minnesota Public Radio, the Bureau of National Affairs, Newsweek and Feature Story News declare information about their staff, finances, operations and real estate in China within seven days. The announcement came five days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said six Chinese media would have to register as foreign missions, which requires them to file similar information with the US government.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:56 IST
China retaliates against news media in latest feud with US
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China has ordered six US-based news media to file detailed information about their operations in China the latest volley in a monthslong battle with the Trump administration. A foreign ministry statement issued late Monday demanded that the bureaus of ABC, The Los Angeles Times, Minnesota Public Radio, the Bureau of National Affairs, Newsweek and Feature Story News declare information about their staff, finances, operations and real estate in China within seven days.

The announcement came five days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said six Chinese media would have to register as foreign missions, which requires them to file similar information with the US government. The six were the third group of Chinese media required to do so this year. Each time, China has responded by forcing a similar number of U.S. media to file about their operations.

The ministry statement said China was compelled to take the step "in response to the unreasonable oppression the Chinese media organizations experience in the United States." Pompeo, in making his announcement, said the targeted Chinese media are state-owned or controlled, and that the US wants to ensure that "consumers of information can differentiate between news written by a free press and propaganda distributed by the Chinese Communist Party." The media is one of several areas of growing tension between the two countries as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on China over trade, technology, defense and human rights. The US ordered the closing of the Chinese consulate in Houston earlier this year, and China responded by shuttering the US consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel venture capital firm JVP in talks for potential UAE innovation centre

Israeli venture capital firm Jerusalem Venture Partners JVP is in talks with potential partners in the United Arab Emirates to set up an innovation hub there, its chairman said on Monday.JVP Chairman Erel Margalit has met with potential par...

Africa climate change report reveals heat rising north and south, Sahel getting wetter

In recent months we have seen devastating floods, an invasion of desert locusts and now face the looming spectre of drought because of a La Nia event. The human and economic toll has been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, WMO Secretary...

J-K: Those youth who want to shun the path of militancy are welcome, says Lt Gen BS Raju

Speaking at Yusmarg festival organised by Indian Army in central Kashmirs Budgam district, Lieutenant General BS Raju of General Officer Commanding GOC 15 Corps urged the youth of the valley to shun the path of terrorism and surrender. I wa...

15 men booked for gangrape of two teenage sisters in Pakistan's Punjab province

Fifteen men have been booked by Lahore Police for alleged abduction and gangrape of two teenage sisters in Pakistans Punjab province, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on September 16 in Faisalabad, some 130 km from Lahore. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020