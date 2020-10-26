MP man held for posting morphed images of PM, Shah, Bhagwat

MP man held for posting morphed images of PM, Shah, BhagwatPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:51 IST
A 23-year-old man was arrested inMadhya Pradesh for allegedly posting morphed images of PrimeMinister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSSchief Mohan Bhagwat on social media, a police official said onMonday
Suresh Lodhi was held from Suthalia village in Rajgarhdistrict, some 135 kilometres from here, on Sunday for puttingthe images of Modi, Shah and Bhagwat on an effigy of demonking Ravan and posting them on social media, Bhopal CrimeBranch Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Dhakad said
