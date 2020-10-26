IPL betting racket busted in Goa, 3 arrested

Three persons were arrested from a villa in Arpora here by the Crime Branch of the Goa Police for allegedly running an Indian Premier League (IPC) betting racket, police said on Monday. According to the police, the arrests were made during a raid conducted on a villa in Green Vision, Arpora on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after information was received that some people were receiving IPL bets there.

Three persons identified as Shakti Punjabi, Vishal Ahuja and Hitesh Keshwani, all residents of Gandhidham in Gujarat, were found accepting IPL bets on mobile phones. Police said investigations revealed that the trio had accepted bets throughout the current IPL season of over Rs 1.17 crore from their customers based in Gujarat.

The police said that the accused were engaging in these bets through high-tech computer software on laptop. (ANI)