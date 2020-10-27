PM Modi interacts with SVANidhi beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with SVANidhi beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing on Tuesday and said that the street vendors are now becoming 'Atmanirbhar' by the help of this scheme. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in the event via video conferencing.

"While interacting with the beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme, I realised that they are happy but surprised at the same time. Earlier, people used to visit banks multiple times in order to avail the loans. Poor people couldn't imagine stepping inside the bank but today people are easily getting a loan to start their work," said PM Modi. "While interacting with the beneficiaries, I noticed that Preeti (beneficiary) who is very less educated is learning advanced technology with confidence and is working to take her business on a large scale. These people are the strength of our country who help in taking the country ahead," he added.

It's an important day for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Centre worked in the direction of helping the poor by launching 'Garib Kalyan Yojana' worth Rs 1 lakh 70,000 crores, he added. "An economic package of Rs 20 lakh crores was also introduced while giving priority to the welfare of poor people. Our street vendors are becoming Atmanirbhar and moving ahead," said PM Modi.

This scheme was launched on June 1 and started receiving applications via online portals, he added. While interacting with a beneficiary, PM Modi said, "If you (beneficiary) will start doing digital payment so the government will also give her cash back. Please avail the benefits of this initiative."

Speaking to a momos vendor, PM Modi said, "You can also free your interest in this scheme and the government can also provide you more assistance of Rs 20,000." (ANI)