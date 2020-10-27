Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzanian opposition party says police kill 3 ahead of vote

“They accordingly sought to prevent these ballot boxes from being transferred to the polling stations.” Police at first responded with tear gas and the live ammunition, the statement said. The ACT Wazalendo presidential candidate in Zanzibar, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, condemned the shootings.

PTI | Zanzibar | Updated: 27-10-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 14:44 IST
Tanzanian opposition party says police kill 3 ahead of vote
Representative image

A major opposition party in Tanzania is accusing police of shooting dead three citizens amid unrest over alleged fraud on the eve of the country's presidential election. The ACT Wazalendo party on Tuesday also said police in the semi-autonomous island region arrested its Zanzibar presidential candidate, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad.

A police official in Zanzibar city, Mohammed Hassan Haji, confirmed the arrest to The Associated Press but gave no details. Police in Pemba city, however, did not comment on the ACT Wazalendo allegation that police shot dead three people and wounded at least nine on Monday evening on the eve of advance voting in the region.

"Tonight the army has been distributing ballot boxes at polling stations designated for advance voting. Citizens in areas surrounding the polling stations have claimed that these boxes contain ballots already pre-marked," the party statement said. "They accordingly sought to prevent these ballot boxes from being transferred to the polling stations." Police at first responded with tear gas and the live ammunition, the statement said.

The ACT Wazalendo presidential candidate in Zanzibar, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, condemned the shootings. He was then arrested Tuesday morning at a polling station as he went to vote, the party said. "Zanzibar lives matter," the statement said, calling for his immediate release.

There was a heavy police and military presence in Zanzibar on Tuesday, with many roads blocked. Tanzanian President John Magufuli seeks a second five-year term in Wednesday's vote, and opposition parties and human rights groups have expressed concern that the vote is already compromised in favour of the ruling party.

The populist Magufuli quickly consolidated power after winning the 2015 election and barred opposition political parties from holding most public gatherings. Candidates ahead of Wednesday's vote have alleged harassment by authorities.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Police constable kills himself with service revolver

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in the residential area of Hayat Nagar Police Station on Tuesday. Ankit Yadav 26, who was posted at the Hayat Nagar Police Chowki, hailed from Bijn...

EU's Barnier resumes Brexit trade talks in London

European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier resumed talks in London with his British counterpart on Tuesday as the two sides try to strike a last-minute trade agreement less than 10 weeks before the United Kingdom leaves the blocs orbit....

INSIGHT-Vaccines, not spy planes: U.S. misfires in Southeast Asia

For months, by Zoom calls and then by jet, Indonesian ministers and officials scoured the world for access to a vaccine for the coronavirus that Southeast Asias biggest country is struggling to control. This month, their campaign paid off.T...

IATO writes to PM for announcement of SEIS benefits for 2019-20

The Indian Association of Tour Operators IATO has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce Service Exports from India Scheme SEIS benefits for 2019-20 at the earliest. All our members are reeling under the financial stress as it h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020