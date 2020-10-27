Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan constable held for taking bribe

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:51 IST
Rajasthan constable held for taking bribe

A police constable was arrested on Tuesday while he was taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. Constable Naresh Chand Meena, posted at Jawahar Nagar police station in the district, had demanded the bribe from complainant Hardeep Singh by threatening him to implicate him in a narcotics smuggling case, ACB DGP B L Soni said.

He said the accused had already taken Rs 15 lakh as bribe from Singh after threatening him that he would be booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Meena was arrested at a hotel in Jaipur.

Soni said a team was sent to Sriganganagar after verification of the complaint that the bribe was demanded on directions of Jawahar Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Sihag. However, the SHO fled away after get a tip-off about the ACB action. A case has been registered against the constable and he is being interrogated, the ACB DGP said.

In another case, the ACB registered a disproportionate assets case against transport inspector Jagdish Narayan Meena in Chomu in Jaipur district. His residence and native place is being searched, an ACB official said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dua Lipa plans 'something special' for 2020 American Music Awards

After the 2020 American Music Awards nominations were announced, English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa shared that she has planned something special for the event. Taking it to Twitter, the New Rules singer expressed her excitement as she ...

Pfizer not yet ready to release COVID-19 vaccine data

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it was not yet ready to release data from the late-stage trial of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with Germanys BioNTech SE. Pfizers CEO Albert Bourla has said the company could release d...

Pompeo, Esper meet PM Modi after 2+2 dialogue

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday after the third 22 ministerial dialogue between the two countries during which Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA, ...

SC sets March 31 deadline for Goa court to complete trial against Tarun Tejpal in sexual assault case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted time until March 31, 2021, to a Goa court to complete the trial in an alleged sexual assault case against a senior journalist and former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, Tarun Tejpal. The apex court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020