Rajasthan constable held for taking bribe

A police constable was arrested on Tuesday while he was taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. Constable Naresh Chand Meena, posted at Jawahar Nagar police station in the district, had demanded the bribe from complainant Hardeep Singh by threatening him to implicate him in a narcotics smuggling case, ACB DGP B L Soni said.

He said the accused had already taken Rs 15 lakh as bribe from Singh after threatening him that he would be booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Meena was arrested at a hotel in Jaipur.

Soni said a team was sent to Sriganganagar after verification of the complaint that the bribe was demanded on directions of Jawahar Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Sihag. However, the SHO fled away after get a tip-off about the ACB action. A case has been registered against the constable and he is being interrogated, the ACB DGP said.

In another case, the ACB registered a disproportionate assets case against transport inspector Jagdish Narayan Meena in Chomu in Jaipur district. His residence and native place is being searched, an ACB official said..