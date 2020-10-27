Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya U.N. envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks

The United Nations acting Libya envoy expects coming political talks to designate a date for national elections, she told Reuters on Tuesday, after the country's two warring sides agreed a ceasefire last week.

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:38 IST
Libya U.N. envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations acting Libya envoy expects coming political talks to designate a date for national elections, she told Reuters on Tuesday, after the country's two warring sides agreed a ceasefire last week. "What resonates is a clear and direct desire for there to be elections in as rapid a timeframe as possible," Stephanie Williams said.

Libya has been split since 2014 between factions based in the capital Tripoli, in the west, and in the city of Benghazi, in the east. Last week a truce was agreed in Geneva by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which is recognised by the United Nations, and Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).

Previous ceasefires have collapsed and earlier efforts to agree a wider political settlement have run aground. Both sides contain groups that compete with each other and are backed by foreign states that have breached a U.N. arms embargo. The political talks have started online and will move to Tunis on Nov. 9. The United Nations has said it is imperative to agree on arrangements to hold elections as soon as possible, including by forming a new unified leadership to oversee them.

"Whatever executive authority they agree on really needs to have a clear focus - preparing for the elections," Williams said. "I do fully expect there to be a date designated for elections." Williams said she was hopeful for the talks, citing a recent lack of fighting, progress in ending an eight-month oil blockade and reopening internal transport routes, and involvement of figures from across Libya's political spectrum.

"We have learned from previous political processes not to exclude any political constituency and so in this dialogue you do also have representation from the previous regime," she said. "That's why I'm much more optimistic because I think there's more buy in."

Some Libyans have been critical of the list of 75 delegates invited to the political talks, arguing they are not representative of the country as a whole. Williams said it was important to make sure the relevant political forces active on the ground were "around the table" but also include representatives from other parts of society.

She acknowledged some in Libya's political class may seek to block progress but said "they are increasingly in a minority", citing protests in Tripoli and Benghazi this summer over corruption and poor services. Foreign countries involved in the conflict may pose a risk to peace talks too.

"I hope we hear more voices in the international community pushing, pressuring both the internal and external actors to take advantage of this very positive dynamic," Williams said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Signing of BECA a significant achievement: Rajnath; India, US resolve to expand defence cooperation

As India and the US inked the landmark Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA, the two countries on Tuesday resolved to further expand bilateral defence collaboration in a range of areas including co-development of military platforms...

US says it stands with India in efforts to defend its sovereignty; Two countries Ink key defence pact BECA

In the midst of Chinas military belligerence in eastern Ladakh, the US on Tuesday said it stands firmly with India to confront threats to its sovereignty as the two countries vowed to ramp up their overall security ties, and inked the strat...

Biden thrusts into Trump country for Georgia rally in campaign's final week

Just a week ahead of the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are criss-crossing the country on Tuesday in an intense day of campaigning, with Biden making a thrust into traditional Republican territory in a show o...

32 pc genetic variants unique in Indian sequences as compared to global genomes: Study

Thirty-two genetic variants are unique in Indian sequences as compared to global genomes, a study by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR has found. The Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology IGIB and Centre for Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020