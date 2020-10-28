France mulling month-long national lockdown to combat COVID-19 crisis -BFM TV

France mulling month-long national lockdown to combat COVID-19 crisis -BFM TVReuters | Paris | Updated: 28-10-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 02:08 IST
The French government is envisaging a month-long national lockdown to combat a rise in coronavirus infections which could take effect from midnight on Thursday, France's BFM TV reported on Tuesday.
French President Emmanuel Macron is due to make a televised address on Wednesday. His office did not comment on whether Macron would announce such a measure then.
BFM TV added the lockdown under consideration would be "more flexible" than the strict restrictions on movement imposed in France in March this year.
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- French