France mulling month-long national lockdown to combat COVID-19 crisis -BFM TV

The French government is envisaging a month-long national lockdown to combat a rise in coronavirus infections which could take effect from midnight on Thursday, France's BFM TV reported on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to make a televised address on Wednesday. His office did not comment on whether Macron would announce such a measure then.

BFM TV added the lockdown under consideration would be "more flexible" than the strict restrictions on movement imposed in France in March this year.