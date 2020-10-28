Charge sheet filed against 2 persons for duping man on pretext of providing job in New Zealand

The Jammu and Kashmir Police crime branch has filed a charge sheet in a court here against two persons for duping a man on the pretext of providing visa and job in New Zealand, a spokesperson of the agency said on Wednesday. The charge sheet was filed against Rajwinder Singh of Pathankot in Punjab and Ajay Kumar of Samba district in Jammu, the spokesperson said.

He said a written complaint was lodged by a shopkeeper, Rajesh Kumar of Ramgarh village of Samba, alleging that Ajay Kumar had in 2016 induced him on the pretext of arranging a job in New Zealand and demanded Rs 10,000 as first installment followed by Rs 1 lakh at the time of medical test in Chandigarh, while the rest of the amount would be deducted from his salary after he joins the new job. Rajesh Kumar paid him Rs 10,000 and later met Singh, proprietor of Inder Abroad Solutions, but was not provided with job visa and the passport as promised, the spokesperson said, adding the preliminary investigation by the crime branch proved the allegations and a formal case was registered for in-depth investigation.

"During the investigation it has also been found that the accused have duped other people using the same modus operandi,” the spokesperson said..