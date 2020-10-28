Goa govt approves action plan to deal with climate change

Left Menu
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state cabinet has suggested certain amendments to the plan, which would be made by the board, before implementing it. According to the action plan, at least 14.73 per cent of land in the state is below 15 metre, much of it is in the coastal zones, and these places are vulnerable to flooding from extreme rainfall and rise in sea level.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@DrPramodSawant2)

The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved the Goa State Biodiversity Board's action plan, which has claimed that nearly 15 per cent of the state's land, especially in the coastal zones, is vulnerable to flooding in case of extreme rainfall or rise in sea level. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state cabinet has suggested certain amendments to the plan, which would be made by the board, before implementing it.

According to the action plan, at least 14.73 per cent of land in the state is below 15 metre, much of it is in the coastal zones, and these places are vulnerable to flooding from extreme rainfall and rise in sea level. The plan recommended that the tourism sector must diversify from coastal tourism to community-based agriculture tourism, while incentivising climate and eco-friendly practices.

The state government should develop and promote comprehensive sustainable tourism, it has suggested. For the mining sector, the plan has recommended a comprehensive study of Hydrogeology of underground water and suggested that "resource efficiency and circular economy concepts be incorporated in the construction sector to reduce pressure".

In an important suggestion, the plan states that all large infrastructure projects under implementation must be assessed for climate vulnerability. "Sectoral guidelines must be developed for inclusion of climate vulnerability assessment and climate proofing of all large infrastructure projects during detailed project report stage till the implementation," the plan states.

