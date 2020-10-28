Chairman, members of 15th Finance Commission interact with chairmen of previous finance commissions

Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh and its members on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with the chairmen of previous finance commissions. They held a virtual meeting with Chairman of 12th Finance Commission Dr C Rangarajan and Chairman of 13th Finance Commission Dr Vijay Kelkar.

An official release said that Singh began the meeting by calling it a representation of "our federal history over the past 20 years and over next five years given the award of the 15th Finance Commission". The Fifteenth Finance Commission is mandated to make its final report for 2021-26 available by October 30 and it is on course to complete its task.

The release said that Chairmen of the previous finance commissions appreciated the tough challenge faced by the present commission given the background of the COVID-19 pandemic, the resultant loss of economic activity and its impact on fiscal parameters of the government. Singh and members of the commission expressed their gratitude for the insights that they received from the thinking and framework of the previous finance commissions and from their deliberations with them. (ANI)