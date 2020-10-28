MP: Four killed in bike-truck collision near Ujjain city
PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:03 IST
Four members of a family, including three children, were killed when a dumper truck collided with their motorcycle on the outskirts of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place near Pandhyakhedi square under Panvasa police station area, an official said.
The dumper truck hit the motorcycle head on, killing Poonam Pardi (27), Megha (7), Sanvi (3) and two-month-old Mahi, and injuring the woman's husband Avtar Singh Pardi, city superintendent of police (CSP) Pallavi Shukla said. The woman and children died on the spot, while Avtar is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the official said.
The dumper has been impounded and a search has been launched for the driver who escaped from the scene, he added. PTI COR MAS ARU ARU
