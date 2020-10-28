Left Menu
PM Modi to partake in Ekta Diwas celebrations at Kevadia, Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to Sardar Patel on his 145th birth anniversary and take part in the Ekta Diwas Parade along with administering the Rashtriya Ekta Pledge at Kevadia, Gujarat on October 31, 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to Sardar Patel on his 145th birth anniversary and take part in the Ekta Diwas Parade along with administering the Rashtriya Ekta Pledge at Kevadia, Gujarat on October 31, 2020. The police forces of Gujarat, Central Reserve Armed Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Forces and National Security Guards will participate in the Parade, as per a release.

The Prime Minister will also witness a Rifle drill by female officers of CRPF. As part of Ekta Diwas celebrations, a cultural show of tribal heritage is also being organized at Kevadia. To mark the solemn occasion, the Indian Air Force will perform a Fly-past. The PM will then interact with and address 428 Officer Trainees belonging to various Civil Services currently undergoing the 95th Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie through videoconference as a culmination of Aarambh 2020.

Aarambh is an initiative to bring all the probationers of All India Service, Group-A Central Service and Foreign Service together for a Common Foundation Course (CFC) with the vision to break the silos of departments and services from the very beginning of the career of a civil servant. Aarambh aims at making the civil servants capable of leading the transformation and work seamlessly across departments and fields. "Aarambh" was started as part of the 94th Foundation Course in 2019 where Officer Trainees(OTs) from 20 Services participated in a week-long programme at the Statue of Unity, Kevadia, Gujarat. It culminated into a presentation to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, an interaction with him followed by his address to the Officer Trainees.

The PM will also inaugurate various projects on October 30 and 31. These include the flag-off of the Ekta Cruise Service to the Statue of Unity, the inauguration of the Ekta Mall and Children Nutrition Park there. Shri Narendra Modi will also unveil the website of Statue of Unity in all the UN official languages and will launch the Kevadia App, at the Unity Glow Garden.

The Prime Minister will also launch the seaplane service connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadia with Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

