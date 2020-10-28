Left Menu
Ensure ex gratia to all genuine victims of Delhi riots: Assembly minority welfare panel to officials

Delhi government officials were on Wednesday directed by the Legislative Assembly's minority welfare committee to ensure payment of compensation to all genuine victims of the riots that occurred in the northeast parts of the city in February.

Ensure ex gratia to all genuine victims of Delhi riots: Assembly minority welfare panel to officials

Delhi government officials were on Wednesday directed by the Legislative Assembly's minority welfare committee to ensure payment of compensation to all genuine victims of the riots that occurred in the northeast parts of the city in February. The committee, in its meeting chaired by Amantullah Khan, also heard the versions of victims who claimed of being given no or less compensation despite suffering losses in the riots. The meeting was also attended by the Delhi government's principle secretaries of home and revenue.

Khan said 86 complaints where the riot victims were not given compensation as per losses suffered by them were forwarded to the officers for verification of the claims. A total of 657 applications for compensation rejected by the officials have so far been forwarded for reconsideration, he said.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured..

