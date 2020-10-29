Three held for cheating by promising railway contract

Three members of an interstate gang which cheated people by promising to secure lucrative government contracts have been arrested here, the police said on Wednesday. Mayur Solanki (34), Kiran Chauhan (45) and Subhash Solanki (42) were arrested from various parts of the city, said an official of Unit 11 of the city crime branch.

According to the complainant in the case, the accused promised to obtain a contract to supply pipes which link two bogies to the railways for him. He paid them Rs 2.73 crore, and the accused gave him a `purchase order'.

The order document had the logo of Indian Railways, a watermark and also a stamp, the police official said. But when he did not get any further communication, he approached railway officials and found that the so-called purchase order was a forgery.

When he demanded his money back, the accused threatened to kill him. He then approached the police. The crime branch, which arrested the accused, found that they were part of an inter-state gang which cheated people by promising to obtain government contracts or supply orders, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

