Fire at garbage dumping site in Noida, none hurt

A fire broke out at a garbage dumping site in Noida's Sector 54 late on Wednesday night, officials said

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control in around 45 minutes, a police spokesperson said. Fire safety department officials and personnel from the local Sector 24 police station were at the site. A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, the police official said. There was no report of any person getting injured in the incident.