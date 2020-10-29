Buhari launches 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on October 28 has launched the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund with N10 million, according to a news report by Premium Times.

The ceremony took place before the commencement of the 21st virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Dean of the diplomatic corps.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Mungonu, the Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan also physically attended the event.

Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and that of Defence, Bashir Salihi Magashi were physically present at the Council Chambers.

In his remarks, Muhammad Buhari has urged Nigerians to stop making such statements that threaten national security.

He said that the event is to remember the nation's fallen heroes and veterans as well as and those who are currently engaged in fighting insurgency and banditry in the northern parts of the country.

Buhari specially commended the soldiers, who despite the impact of COVID-19 have remained steadfast in keeping the nation one.