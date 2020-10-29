Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ordinance brought to deal with air pollution in Delhi-NCR, Centre tells SC

The Central government submitted before the Supreme Court on Thursday that an ordinance has been brought in order to deal with the air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region and adjoining areas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 15:07 IST
Ordinance brought to deal with air pollution in Delhi-NCR, Centre tells SC
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government submitted before the Supreme Court on Thursday that an ordinance has been brought in order to deal with the air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region and adjoining areas. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said it would like to look at the ordinance before passing any order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted that an ordinance was promulgated today.

"Some expert told us informally that air pollution is not only because of stubble burning. You lawyers will also have to get down of your big, beautiful cars and ride cycles. Not motorcycles, bicycles," the CJI Bobde remarked after Mehta told the court that a law has been brought. The matter was adjourned and slated to come up for further hearing next Friday.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice remarked in a light vein, "If any of the parties here fall sick because of air pollution till next date then you are solely responsible. Ensure no one falls sick due to air pollution. Earlier, the Centre had submitted before the apex court that it is contemplating to create a permanent body by enacting legislation to deal with the annual air pollution issue in Delhi-NCR arising from stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had earlier said that the government will bring new legislation in 3-4 days and asked the court to keep in abeyance the Justice Lokur Committee. Mehta had sought directions to keep in abeyance it's October 16 order of appointing former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur as one-man commission to look into the issue of air pollution and stubble burning, which was allowed by the court.

The top court was hearing a plea, which referred to a Harvard University study that air pollution may now be an important factor that aggravates a mild COVID-19 infection into an acute one, had contended that stubble burning contributes almost 40 percent of air pollution in Delhi. It had sought directions to ban stubble burning in the states neighboring the national capital as it cases massive air pollution in the winters.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two out of five Srinagar residents have COVID-19 antibodies, sero-survey shows

Over 40 per cent people living in Srinagar district have developed COVID-19 antibodies, claims a latest sero-prevalence survey conducted by a government hospital here, the results of which were questioned by the district administration citi...

Iran reports 8,293 coronavirus cases, 399 deaths in one day - TV

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran rose by 8,293 to 596,941, the health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Thursday, as the country reported 399 deaths in the past 24 hours.Sima Sadat Lari said the death toll from the COVI...

Sterling gains before ECB meeting, where no new stimulus is expected

Sterling rose to a seven-week high against the euro on Thursday, before an European Central Bank meeting thats expected to hold off on any new stimulus.Versus the euro, the pound was up 0.3, at 90.22 pence per euro, having touched its highe...

Trump, Biden to hold duelling rallies in Tampa

US President Donald Trump and presidential nominee Joe Biden are slated to hold duelling rallies on Thursday in Tampa in Florida, an extremely crucial general election battleground state, with less than a week remaining before the Election ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020