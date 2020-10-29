Assam ADGP visits interstate border

Left Menu
Additional Director General of Police (law and order), Assam, G P Singh visited the Assam- Mizoram interstate border here, the scene of a clash between the people of the two states, and reviewed the law and order situation.

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:05 IST
Additional Director General of Police (law and order), Assam, G P Singh visited the Assam- Mizoram interstate border here, the scene of a clash between the people of the two states, and reviewed the law and order situation. Accompanied by senior civil and police officials, Singh reviewed the law and order situation in the wake of a bomb blast in a school located at Khulicherra area close to the Assam-Mizoram inter state border on October 22, said a government release.

Singh said the explosion at the school was possibly the handiwork of miscreants out to terrorise the local people. He instructed the Cachar district superintendent of police to file a petition in the court under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the release said.

During his visit to Khulicherra, Singh also discussed with superintendent of police and other senior police officials of Kolasib district of Mizoram. Later talking to the media, Singh said the constitutional boundary of Assam will be respected by everyone and all the statutory provisions are being utilised with regular interactions being held by central and Assam governments.

The interstate border was witness to clash between the people of the two states on October 17 in which some people were injured and several shops damaged..

