Guilty plea entered in U.S. case linked to former Giuliani associates

The first of four men charged in a campaign finance case implicating former associates of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday pleaded guilty to two charges in the case.

David Correia, 45, a business partner of onetime Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, admitted to duping investors in a fraud insurance company he helped create, and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission. The plea was accepted by U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan federal court.

Correia could face 33 to 41 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines, which the judge is not required to follow. Oetken scheduled Correia's sentencing for Feb. 8, 2021. Giuliani has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.