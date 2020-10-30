Police seize 185 kg firecrackers, explosive material in Mathura

Police seize 185 kg firecrackers, explosive material in MathuraPTI | Mathura | Updated: 30-10-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 00:39 IST
Police have recovered firecrackers and explosive material worth over Rs 1.5 lakh from a shop here, an official said on Thursday
Acting on a tip-off, officials of Kotwali police and the fire department raided a shop on Wednesday night and found 185 kg firecrackers and explosive items there, Deputy SP Varun Kumar said
He said the market value of items recovered is over Rs 1.5 lakh.
