Left Menu
Development News Edition

LS Speaker Om Birla to lead Indian delegation to 206th session of Governing Council of IPU

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead the Indian Parliamentary delegation to the 206th Session of the Governing Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which will be held from November 1 to 4, 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 19:52 IST
LS Speaker Om Birla to lead Indian delegation to 206th session of Governing Council of IPU
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead the Indian Parliamentary delegation to the 206th Session of the Governing Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which will be held from November 1 to 4, 2020. This will be an Extraordinary Virtual Session, which is being organised in place of a full-fledged in-person Statutory Assembly of IPU due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an official release.

The agenda of the virtual session includes the election of the new president of IPU through remote electronic secret ballot since the outgoing President of IPU Gabriela Cuevas Barron (MP, Mexico) had completed her term on October 19. The term of the new president of IPU will be from 2020-23.

The Indian delegation has Lok Sabha MP Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta who will participate in the session and will cast their votes. Lok Sabha Secretary-General Snehlata Shrivastava and Rajya Sabha Secretary-General Desh Deepak Verma will also attend the session.

Moreover, Dr Ajay Kumar, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat is the Secretary to the Delegation. As per the release, there are four candidates in the fray for the election of IPU President- Duarte Pacheco from Portugal, Muhammad Sanjrani from Pakistan, Akmal Saidov from Uzbekistan and Salma Ataullahjan from Canada. (ANI)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Oscar 2021: 'Funny Boy' to race for International Feature Film as Canadian entry

Indian-Canadian film director Deepa Mehta helmed Funny Boy will represent Canada in Oscars 2021 in the best international feature film category. The film is based on the best-selling novel by Shyam Selvadurai.According to Variety, the film ...

Climate model shows Saharan heat in much of West Africa within a century

By the end of this century, typical daily temperatures in West Africa will be even higher than those registered on the hottest days of the year at present, according to a new study by climate scientists in Britain.The research found that on...

Soccer-Tributes pour in for Maradona on 60th birthday

Diego Maradona celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday with tributes from around the world and a 100-metre long billboard being erected in his honour in the centre of Buenos Aires. However, the Gimnasia y Esgrima coach is expected to spend a...

Tiger kills fisherman in Bengal's Sundarbans

A 45-year-old fisherman was killed by a tiger in Sundarban National Park in West Bengals South 24 Parganas district on Friday, a forest officer said. The incident took place when Shashanka Mondal and two other fishermen from Lahiripur villa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020