Protests in Jammu against killing of BJP workers in Kashmir

The BJP youth wing and some other organisations staged protests across Jammu region on Friday against the killing of three BJP workers by terrorists in Kashmir. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists staged protests in Jammu, Udhampur, Vijaypur, Samba, R S Pura, Reasi and Kathua, and raised slogans against Pakistan.

The Shiv Sena and Dogra Fronts also staged protests in Jammu and burnt Pakistan's flag accusing it of sponsoring terrorism in Kashmir. Three BJP workers -- Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh -- were shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in the Y K Pora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir late on Thursday evening.

Condemning the killings as "cowardly act", BJYM state president Arun Singh, who led the protesters at Dogra Chowk here, said that since the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists are frustrated and are continuously targeting BJP activists and leaders to weaken the party's hold in Kashmir. Pakistan with the assistance of some anti-national forces is hell bent on ruining peace in Kashmir Valley, he said.

The killings are aimed at scaring the people of Kashmir who have now realised the propaganda of separatists and Kashmir-based political parties and are openly extending support to the BJP.