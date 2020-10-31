Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands in Warsaw join biggest protest so far against abortion ruling

Thousands of protesters from across Poland joined a demonstration in Warsaw on Friday against a top court ruling last week that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation. Defying strict rules that restrict gatherings to five people during the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrators walked through central Warsaw streets carrying black umbrellas, a symbol of abortion rights protests in Poland, and banners that read "You won't have to walk alone" or "God is a woman".

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 31-10-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 00:23 IST
Thousands in Warsaw join biggest protest so far against abortion ruling
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Thousands of protesters from across Poland joined a demonstration in Warsaw on Friday against a top court ruling last week that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation.

Defying strict rules that restrict gatherings to five people during the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrators walked through central Warsaw streets carrying black umbrellas, a symbol of abortion rights protests in Poland, and banners that read "You won't have to walk alone" or "God is a woman". Military police lined the streets, some of them in riot gear, as the demonstration began at 1600 GMT.

It was set to be the biggest protest yet since a court ruling on Oct. 22 outlawed abortions due to foetal defects - ending the most common of the few legal grounds left for abortion in Poland and setting the country further apart from the European mainstream. Daily protests have taken place in towns and cities across the country in the past week, and have turned into an outpouring of anger against the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government and the Roman Catholic church closely allied with the ruling party.

Far-right groups which support the court ruling also turned out in small gatherings in Warsaw on Friday, and TV footage showed police trying to keep one group away from the protesters. The leader of the abortion rights movement in Poland, Marta Lempart, told activists to report any attacks and to resist any threats of prosecution or fines for taking part. "We are doing nothing wrong by protesting and going out on the streets," she told a news conference.

After the ruling goes into effect, women will only be able to terminate a pregnancy legally in the case of rape, incest or a threat to their health. In an effort to ease tensions, Polish President Andrzej Duda, a government ally, proposed legislation on Friday reintroducing the possibility of terminating a pregnancy due to foetal abnormalities, although only limited to "lethal" defects.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pledged lawmakers would proceed with the legislation quickly, but demonstrators were unimpressed. "This is an attempt to soften the situation for PiS, but no sane person should fall for it," activist and leftist lawmaker Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus told Reuters on Duda's proposal.

The government has accused demonstrators of risking the lives of the elderly by defying strict pandemic rules against large gatherings. Poland reported a daily record of more than 21,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Five women were charged with organising an illegal protest in the town of Police on Thursday, which drew 850 people, regional police spokeswoman Alicja Sledziona said on Friday.

The Catholic Church has said that while it opposes abortion, it did not push the government or the court to increase restrictions. It called for people to talk and refrain from violence this week, but declined to comment further on Friday. PiS, however, has sought to instil more traditional and Catholic values in public life since it took over power in 2015, ending state funding for in vitro fertilisation, introducing more patriotic themes into school curricula and funding Church programmes.

Catholic anti-abortion group Ordo Iuris on Friday reiterated its support for the court ruling and opposition to the protesters, and called for calm. "As an institute, we must condemn any violence, no matter in which way it is perpetrated. Nothing justifies hurting another person even in the face of such social unrest," spokesman Maciej Grajewski said.

Some bakeries in Poland have been selling goods decorated with a red lightning bolt, another symbol of the women's rights movement in Poland, and some have written the phone number of a hotline helping women seeking terminations in chalk on sidewalks.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands in Warsaw join biggest protest so far against abortion ruling

Tens of thousands of people from across Poland joined a march in Warsaw on Friday, the biggest in nine days of protests against a ruling by the countrys top court last week that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly ...

U.S. judge orders 'extraordinary measures' to ensure ballot deliveries

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Friday ordered the U.S. Postal Service USPS to adopt extraordinary measures at some processing locations to ensure the timely delivery of millions of ballots before the Nov. 3 presidential election.Sull...

Mexican journalist killed in border city of Ciudad Juarez

A Mexican journalist was shot to death in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, authorities said on Friday, the latest victim in a wave of criminal violence that has claimed the lives of at least half a dozen reporters this year.Arturo...

Coronavirus-France reports 49,215 new cases over 24 hours

France on Friday reported 49,215 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, compared to 47,637 on Thursday and a record high of 52,010 on Sunday.The total number of infections rose to 1,331,984. The death tally went up by 256 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020