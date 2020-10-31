Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public is not just beneficiary of govt policies, programs, but is real driving force, says PM Modi

The public is not just the beneficiary of government policies, programs, but is the real driving force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said as he was interacting with probationers of Civil Services.

ANI | Kevadia (Gujarat) | Updated: 31-10-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 13:02 IST
Public is not just beneficiary of govt policies, programs, but is real driving force, says PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi speaking on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The public is not just the beneficiary of government policies, programs, but is the real driving force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said as he was interacting with probationers of Civil Services. "The public is not just the beneficiary of government policies, programs, but is the real driving force. That is why we need to move from government to governance," Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave precious advice to the probationers of Civil Services.

"Your batch is avery important, when your batch will go on the field it will be the time when India will be in its 75th year of Independence. Friends, you are the officers who will be in service when the country will be celebrating its 100th year of independence. These 25 years are very important for India, and your generation is the one which will be a part of the most important administrative setup," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister remembered late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and reiterated the message he had given to the first batch of officers in April 1947.

In a way, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was the father of the country's Civil Services. On April 21, 1947, addressing the first batch of administrative officers, Sardar Patel called civil servants the 'steel frame of the country'. He advised the officers that serving the people is their paramount duty. I also have the same request that civil servants should take all decisions for the country's interests," the PM said. "It should be for strengthening the unity of the country, for protecting the spirit of the Constitution. It might be that your region might be small, the department which you are running its boundaries might be less but the decisions should always have the country's and the people's interests. It should have a national perspective, the work of a steel frame is not just providing a base and carrying on with the pre-existing setup, the work of a steel frame is making the country feel that no matter how big the struggle or change is you will be a power to build the country in the way forward," he added.

He further implored the probationers to ponder over the roles they will have to play for improving the country. "You will have to continuously think about the needs for making a new, best, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and how it will be fulfilled through you," he said.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. He then witnessed the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Parade in its tableau included National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) vehicles--Medical First Respondent (MFR), Flood Water Rescue (FWR) vehicle, Border Security Force's (BSF) Mine Protected Vehicle (MPV) and Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Critical Response Vehicle.CRPF Women Warriors' also performed a rifle drill while the Department of Sports Youth and Cultural Affairs, Gujarat State performed a cultural dance. The Prime Minister also administered the Rashtriya Ekta Pledge here.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in March, to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar's credibility is completely destroyed : Tejashwi Yadav

By Sahil Pandey Mahagathbandans chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has lost his credibility and the JDU-BJP alliance is all set to lose this election.Nitish Kumars credibility ...

Philippines braces for yet another typhoon

The Philippines is once again threatened by a typhoon - Rolly - that entered its waters on Friday. Thousands of residents have barely recovered from the devastation caused by Typhoon Quinta earlier in the week, reported The Manila Times.Rol...

7-year-old boy, grandmother injured during house demolition in Andhra's Anantapur

A seven-year-old and his grandmother were injured during the demolition of houses in Marrimakulapalli village, situated in the inundation area of Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir, by Andhra Pradeshs Anantapur administration on Friday. Nagach...

Here's a first look at Micromax In series smartphone with 48MP quad camera

Micromaxs new sub-brand In Mobiles is all set to launch its first smartphone series on November 3. The In series is rumored to have two smartphones- the Micromax In 1 and Micromax In 1A.One of the upcoming Micromax In series smartphones, li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020