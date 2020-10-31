Left Menu
Telangana reports 1,445 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana reported 1,445 new COVID-19 cases, 06 deaths and 1,486 recoveries on Friday, taking the total cases in the state to 2,38,632, said the State Health Department on Saturday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state include 2,18,887 recoveries and 18,409 active cases. The death toll is at 1,336, according to the Odisha Health Department.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed earlier today that India's COVID-19 tally has reached 81,37,119. (ANI)

