278 recruits attested into MRC

A total of 278 recruits were attested into the Madras Regiment of the Indian Army at nearby Wellington in Nilgiris district on Saturday. MRC Commandant, Brig Rajeswar Singh reviewed the attestation parade, which was carried out with appropriate social distancing in consonance with higher tradition of India Army at the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC), an official release said.

Singh congratulated the meritorious recruits and appreciated the instructors and staff for achieving very high standards of training. He also lauded the efforts of MRC in moulding a raw recruit into an effective soldier who can fight in any environment, it said.