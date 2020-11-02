MP bypolls: Case against Cong MLA for threatening cops

A case has been registered against a Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA and three others for allegedly threatening police personnel during campaign for the state Assembly bypolls, a police official said on Monday. The alleged incident took place at Bhagwa police station in MP's Chhatarpur district on October 29 following which a police official lodged a complaint, Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma said.

A case was registered against MLA from Chhatarpur Alok Chaturvedi and three other persons on October 30 under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions, he said. The dispute started after some vehicles of Congress leaders participating in by-election campaign were stopped by personnel of the Bhagwa police station, another official said.

Later, the Congress leaders allegedly threatened the police officials, he said. However, district Congress president Manoj Trivedi alleged that the case was registered after Charan Singh Yadav, who contested the last MP Assembly election on BSP's ticket, joined the Congress during a public meeting of Kamal Nath in Bada Malehra, where a bypoll is scheduled on Tuesday.

This (case) was an attempt to stop Chaturvedi and others from campaigning for the bypoll, he said. Yadav is among the four persons accused in the case, the police said.

By-elections to 28 Assembly seats in the state are set to be held on Tuesday..