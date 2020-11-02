Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam: 5 of family found dead in residence

Five members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Monday suspectedly due to a huge financial burden, police said. "Prima facie, it appears to be a suicide case. Preliminary investigation has found that Nirmal Pal, who ran an LPG outlet in Tulsibil market, had a financial burden of Rs 25-30 lakh.

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:22 IST
Assam: 5 of family found dead in residence

Five members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Monday suspectedly due to a huge financial burden, police said. Their bodies were found hanging from the ceiling of their house in Tulsibil town along the Assam-West Bengal border, a senior police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Nirmal Pal (45), his wife Mallika (40) and their daughters Puja (25), Neha (17) and Dipa (15), Superintendent of Police Rakesh Raushan said. "Prima facie, it appears to be a suicide case.

Preliminary investigation has found that Nirmal Pal, who ran an LPG outlet in Tulsibil market, had a financial burden of Rs 25-30 lakh. His eldest daughter was a private school teacher," he said. A suicide note was also found but its contents are not immediately known, the officer said.

A trader in the market claimed Pal had collected a huge sum of money from people to provide LPG connections through his sub-agency but failed to deliver on his promise due to the lockdown and the change of rules by oil firms. The Kokrajhar unit of the All Assam Bangali Yuba Chatra Federation, however, doubted "conspiracy" behind the alleged suicide and demanded a "proper probe" into the incident.

As soon as the incident came to light, owners of all shops and commercial establishments at Tulsibil town downed their shutters..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit more than halves to Rs 4,600 cr

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltds profit after tax declined by more than half to Rs 4,600 crore on a consolidated basis in the quarter ended on September 30, 2020. The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 10,389 crore in the yea...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares worldwide look past lockdowns as U.S. election approaches

Shares on Monday recovered globally from one-month lows as strengthening factory data in China and Europe offset news of new virus lockdowns, while investors prepared for more volatility arising from the U.S. presidential election. The MSCI...

Kuwait finance ministry appoints new senior officials after resignations

Kuwaits finance minister on Monday appointed new senior ministry officials after the ministry undersecretary and five other officials resigned last week. Aseel al-Saad al-Munifi was given the role of undersecretary alongside her current pos...

Israeli minister says normalisation deals need U.S. president tough on Iran

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are among countries slated to establish relations with Israel under a regional rapprochement launched by U.S. President Donald Trump, an Israeli official said on Monday.Straying from Israels reticence about Tuesdays U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020