MSRTC launches its own brand of packaged drinking water

In a bid to provide low-cost and pure potable water to its passengers, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) launched its own brand of bottled drinking water "Nathjal" here on Monday. The water brand was launched by Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab, who is also chairman of the corporation, in presence of MSRTC's acting vice-chairman and managing director Avinash Dhakane.

Speaking on the occasion, Parab said Nathjal water bottles will be made available at every bus stand of MSRTC across the state in stages. "The bottled water of other companies cannot be sold on ST stands. The MSRTC has taken the responsibility of making quality water available to the passengers at affordable rates," Parab said.

According to a MSRTC release, it has tied up with a Pune-based company for supply of the bottled water. A 650 ml bottle of "Nathjal" will cost Rs 10, while a 1,000 ml bottle will cost Rs 15 to passengers, it said.

MSRTC is one of the largest road transport undertakings in the county with around 18,000 buses and about one lakh employees.