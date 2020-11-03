Left Menu
Development News Edition

MSRTC launches its own brand of packaged drinking water

The water brand was launched by Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab, who is also chairman of the corporation, in presence of MSRTC's acting vice-chairman and managing director Avinash Dhakane. Speaking on the occasion, Parab said Nathjal water bottles will be made available at every bus stand of MSRTC across the state in stages.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 00:42 IST
MSRTC launches its own brand of packaged drinking water
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to provide low-cost and pure potable water to its passengers, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) launched its own brand of bottled drinking water "Nathjal" here on Monday. The water brand was launched by Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab, who is also chairman of the corporation, in presence of MSRTC's acting vice-chairman and managing director Avinash Dhakane.

Speaking on the occasion, Parab said Nathjal water bottles will be made available at every bus stand of MSRTC across the state in stages. "The bottled water of other companies cannot be sold on ST stands. The MSRTC has taken the responsibility of making quality water available to the passengers at affordable rates," Parab said.

According to a MSRTC release, it has tied up with a Pune-based company for supply of the bottled water. A 650 ml bottle of "Nathjal" will cost Rs 10, while a 1,000 ml bottle will cost Rs 15 to passengers, it said.

MSRTC is one of the largest road transport undertakings in the county with around 18,000 buses and about one lakh employees.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

100,000 units of Redmi K30S sold in just 1 minute during first sale

FEATURE-'I waited all my life': Elderly indigenous people struggle for Thai citizenship

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

South African firm and Johnson & Johnson strike vaccine deal South

South African pharmaceutical firm Aspen Pharmacare has announced a deal with U.S. firm Johnson Johnson to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, if it is approved in South Africa and internationally. In a statement issued on Monday, A...

Manchester ambulance service declares 'major incident' over volume of calls

The ambulance service in northwest England, one of the areas worst-hit by COVID-19, said it had declared a major incident on Monday over an exceptionally high volume of calls, especially in the Greater Manchester area.Greater Manchester was...

COVID SCIENCE-Viral load may predict ventilator need, death risk; coronavirus damages red blood cells

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Viral load predicts need for ventilator, death risk When ...

Three-year-old rescued from rubble in Turkey, quake death toll hits 94

A three-year-old girl was rescued from a collapsed building in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Monday, nearly three days after a powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea that has killed at least 94 people. Rescuers pulled the girl, Elif, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020