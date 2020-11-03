Shiv Sena backs French President Macron over cartoon row
An editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said political parties and Muslim community in India have no reason to get involved into the "internal affairs" of France. The comments came in the wake of row in France over a cartoon of prophet of Islam.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 12:12 IST
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said those who engaged in the barbaric act of slitting throats in the name of religion in France are enemies of humanity and hence, French President Emmanuel Macron needs to be backed against it. An editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said political parties and Muslim community in India have no reason to get involved into the "internal affairs" of France.
The comments came in the wake of row in France over a cartoon of prophet of Islam. The editorial said Prophet Muhammad is a symbol of "peace and patience".
Those who claim to be his followers are murdering the ideology and raising question markbefore the entire Islam, it said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Muslim
- Saamana
- Prophet Muhammad
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
ALSO READ
Muslim lawmaker arrested in Lanka
Sufi council advises Muslim youths to stay away from radical organisations
Muslim man sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan
Setting example of communal harmony, both Hindus, Muslims celebrate Durga Puja in Siliguri
Turkey's Erdogan says Macron 'needs treatment' over attitude to Muslims