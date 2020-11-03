Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK daily says China annexed over 150 hectares of Nepal's territory; Beijing dismisses it as 'rumour'

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin's remarks came after The Telegraph quoting Nepalese politicians reported that China has annexed more than 150 hectares of land in five areas near the border, including by diverting the flow of a river to claim the previously submerged land.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 03-11-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 17:20 IST
UK daily says China annexed over 150 hectares of Nepal's territory; Beijing dismisses it as 'rumour'

China has annexed over 150 hectares of Nepal's territory, according to a leading British daily whose report was rejected by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday as a "completely unfounded rumour”. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin's remarks came after The Telegraph quoting Nepalese politicians reported that China has annexed more than 150 hectares of land in five areas near the border, including by diverting the flow of a river to claim the previously submerged land. Reacting to the news report, Wang said: “I want to point out that the report is a completely unfounded rumour”.

Pressed further to provide evidence to back his denial, Wang said, “as this is a rumour, those who have compiled this report should come up with their evidence first”. When pointed out by The Telegraph reporter “we do have evidence. We have spoken with Nepalese politicians who have said this. We would like the Chinese side to comment", Wang said the content should have been verified before reporting it.

“My suggestion is, before making such a report, you should act responsibly to verify things and then report on this. I can say that this report is a completely unfounded rumour," Wang said. The Telegraph reporter said, “we did reach out to the Chinese Embassy in Nepal for comment, but they didn’t respond. So that’s why we are here today. We are hoping that the MOFA (the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) would please respond”.

Wang replied saying that “I have an accurate and clear answer for you, that report is not based on fact. It is a pure rumour”. The Telegraph’s report said that China allegedly began seizing Nepalese land in five frontier districts in May, sending members of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) across undefended areas of the border.

“In the north-western district of Humla, PLA (People’s Liberation Army) troops crossed the border into the Limi Valley and Hilsa, moving stone pillars which had previously demarcated the boundary further into Nepalese territory before constructing alleged military bases. The Daily Telegraph has seen images of the bases”, it said. “Further annexations occurred in the Rasuwa, Sindhupalchowk and Sankuwasabha districts after Chinese engineers in the Tibet Autonomous Region diverted the flow of rivers acting as a natural boundary and claimed the previously submerged Nepalese territory”, it said.

“Why should China come over into Nepal, when China is already sixty times the size of our small country?" the report quoted Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, a lawmaker in the Nepali Congress Party, as saying. The alleged land-grabs in Humla appear to have been motivated by the strategic view the district’s mountain peaks offer over the Himalayas, the report quoted the Nepalese politicians as saying.

“In 2009, Chinese troops first crossed over into the undefended district and constructed a veterinary centre for livestock. When Shahi objected, he was told by the Nepalese government the building would have a positive impact on the livelihoods of impoverished local residents who typically make a living by herding yak and goats," it said. “He (Shahi) says he received telephone calls from local villagers in June, reporting stone pillars marking the undefended border had been moved further inside Nepalese territory in the Limi Valley by Chinese troops," it said.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Ayurveda can bring remarkable improvement in patient's condition in terms of sleep: Study

Ayurveda can bring a remarkable improvement in a patients condition in terms of sleep, stated a study published in a journal of the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy, and stressed on the potential of Panchakarma Therapy to ...

India's exports dip 5.4 pc in Oct, trade deficit narrows to USD 8.78 bn

After recording positive growth in September, Indias exports declined 5.4 per cent to USD 24.82 billion in October on account of dip in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather, and engineering goods. Trade deficit in Oc...

Our present battle is for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special position: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she would go to any extent to safeguard the future of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir by striving for the restoration of the erstwhile states special status. We have lived...

Swedish PM warns pandemic situation "very serious" as new local restrictions announced

COVID-19 cases are increasing fast in Sweden, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Tuesday as he announced stricter recommendations for another three regions. We have a very serious situation, Lofven told a news conference. More and more in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020