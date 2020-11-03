Left Menu
Man arrested for duping people on pretext of giving them roles in TV serial

West Bengal Commission of Women chairperson Leena Ganguly informed the police after receiving a complaint from a woman of being duped by the accused, who in his capacity of running an agency promised budding actors roles in TV serials in lieu of money, they said. A raid was carried out in his office premises on Tuesday morning, they said.

A person was arrested on Tuesday from the city's Regent Park area for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of giving them a chance to act in an upcoming mega teleserial, police said. West Bengal Commission of Women chairperson Leena Ganguly informed the police after receiving a complaint from a woman of being duped by the accused, who in his capacity of running an agency promised budding actors roles in TV serials in lieu of money, they said.

A raid was carried out in his office premises on Tuesday morning, they said. "The person was held while accepting money from aspiring actors. It seems he has collected several lakhs in this way. We have arrested him and sealed the office.

Necessary probe into the matter is being initiated. We are trying to find out who else are involved in this matter," a police officer said. The accused had been charging Rs 600 as registration fee and then several thousands on the pretext of "selecting" them for specific roles in TV serials, he added.

When contacted Ganguly, who is also a script writer and producer, said, "We have come across such agencies in the city which dupe people. We are taking help of the police to nab the culprits. So far, action has been taken against five such agencies." PTI SCH MM MM.

