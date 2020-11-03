PIL filed in SC against attack on Judge in Bihar

Left Menu
A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking appropriate directions against the accused in connection with the case in which a District Judge in Bihar's Aurangabad was allegedly abused, threatened, assaulted and attacked.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:48 IST
Supreme Court of India [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking appropriate directions against the accused in connection with the case in which a District Judge in Bihar's Aurangabad was allegedly abused, threatened, assaulted and attacked. Lawyer Vishal Tiwari had filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking appropriate directions against the errant police officials who were allegedly involved in assaulting the District Judge, Dinesh Kumar Pradhan.

"Strict action must be taken against those involved in such kind of acts. This is an attack not against a judge, but on the judiciary," Vishal Tiwari claimed in his petition. He sought direction from the apex court to set up a two-member inquiry commission in the matter for collecting the facts and evidence and for recording the evidence. He further sought for the commission members to be sitting High Court judges who shall submit the report within a month and to initiate criminal contempt proceedings and punishment under The Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, against the erring police officials.

He also sought that the Apex Court must pass appropriate directions to punish the higher police officials (Director General of Police, Bihar, Superintendent of Police, Aurangabad) for their alleged inaction. The prime accused is a Sub Inspector named Pranav of the Town police station who allegedly abused, threatened, assaulted and attacked Pradhan, when he was on his evening walk on October 21. The SI accompanied by paramilitary personnel was a flag march that time, Tiwari said in his petition.

It has been found that Pranav had a grudge against the judicial officer, Pradhan, as he had taken action against him and a few other police officers for dereliction of duty a few months back when he was the Aurangabad chief judicial magistrate. This may be the reason, why he allegedly assaulted, threatened and criminally intimidate Pradhan, Tiwari said in his petition. The Bihar Judicial Services Association had written a letter to the DGP on October 24 seeking action against erring officers, but no step was taken yet in connection with the unfortunate incident, Tiwari said in his petition. (ANI)

