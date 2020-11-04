Left Menu
Development News Edition

Give copy of plea over Disha Salian's death to Maha govt: HC

The petition filed by advocate Puneet Dhanda claimed that the deaths of Disha Salian and Rajput are interconnected as they occurred under suspicious circumstances. When the plea was taken up for hearing on Wednesday by a division bench of Justices K K Tated and G S Kulkarni, the petitioner's advocate Vineet Dhanda told the court that Salian had died on June 8 and Rajput on June 14.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:32 IST
Give copy of plea over Disha Salian's death to Maha govt: HC
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked an advocate to serve to the Maharashtra government a copy of his petition that seeks court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The petition filed by advocate Puneet Dhanda claimed that the deaths of Disha Salian and Rajput are interconnected as they occurred under suspicious circumstances.

When the plea was taken up for hearing on Wednesday by a division bench of Justices K K Tated and G S Kulkarni, the petitioner's advocate Vineet Dhanda told the court that Salian had died on June 8 and Rajput on June 14. "The Mumbai police has not done their work and not carried out a proper inquiry into the deaths. The case (both the deaths) has created hue and cry in the country," Vineet Dhanda argued.

The bench was, however, informed by the additional government pleader that the state has not been served a copy of the petition. Dhanda then claimed that he has already served a copy but will do so again.

"You (petitioner) file an affidavit of service and also give them (government) another copy," the bench said, and posted the plea for further hearing on November 26. The petitioner, Puneet Dhanda, approached the Bombay High Court after the Supreme Court refused to hear the plea and directed them to approach the high court first.

Salian, 28, died on June 8, 2020 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad. Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

While the Mumbai police had initially registered an Additional Death Report (ADR) case in Rajput's death, the probe was later handed over to CBI after his father K K Singh filed a case in Bihar accusing the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting his suicide and cheating him..

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

New Jersey, Arizona approve recreational marijuana, Florida raises minimum wage

Voters in New Jersey and Arizona legalized marijuana for recreational use on Tuesday, and in Oregon approved the countrys first therapeutic use for psilocybin, the hallucinogenic drug known as magic mushrooms. The measures on drug use were ...

Gland Pharma IPO price band at Rs 1,490-1,500, offer opens on Nov 9

Gland Pharma, which announced its about Rs 6,500 crore Initial Public Offer IPO, has set a price band of Rs 1,490-1,500 per share face value of Rs one and the issue will be open on November 9, a senior official of the city-based drug maker ...

20 per cent COVID-19 patients only show gastrointestinal symptoms: Study

Almost one in five patients with COVID-19 may only show gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, according to a review of studies. The findings suggest that abdominal radiologists need to remain vigilant during the ...

Senior IPS officer Mohan Lal Lather appointed as Rajasthan DGP

The Rajasthan government has appointed senior Indian Police Service officer Mohan Lal Lather as the states new director general of police DGP, according to an official order. Lathers appointment order was issued by the states personnel depa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020