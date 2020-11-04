Left Menu
Kerala Cabinet revokes general consent for CBI in state

Kerala, another non-BJP ruled state, on Wednesday decided to revoke general consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state.

04-11-2020
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala, another non-BJP ruled state, on Wednesday decided to revoke general consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state. In the future, CBI has to seek prior permission from the Kerala Government for registering any case within the state. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting here, sources said.

Earlier on Monday, after the Central investigative agencies started an investigation into gold smuggling, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the first time hit hard against the probe agencies alleging that they were acting beyond their jurisdiction causing a threat to the federal system of governance. Earlier on October 21, the Maharashtra government withdrew its consent to the CBI to probe cases in the state.

Three non-BJP-ruled states - Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal - had already withdrawn their general consent to let the CBI probe cases in their jurisdiction. The CBI is probing corruption and kickback in the Life Mission project in Kerala, one of the flagship projects of the Left government to provide free housing for the poor. (ANI)

