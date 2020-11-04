Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:09 IST
BJYM-police fracas in city ahead of Shah's visit
West Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha activists had a scuffle with the police in the city on Wednesday when they were stopped from marching towards Mayo Road to protest against the alleged killing of party activists. The scuffle took place hours before Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah arrives in the city on a two-day visit to take stock of the party organsiation ahead of the crucial 2021 West Bengal assembly polls when it will seek to dislodge the 10-year-old rpt 10-year-old Mamata Banerjee government.

BJP Yuva Morcha had organized a rally from the party's state office on Central Avenue to Mayo Road to protest against the alleged killing of more than 120 BJP activists in the state. On being stopped from taking out the rally, the activists held a sit-in in the arterial Central Avenue.

The police after failing to pacify them, used force to remove them from the busy road. This led to scuffle and several BJYM activists were detained by the police..

